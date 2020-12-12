Advertisement

Man indicted for rape of a child by Knox County jury

A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts relating to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Donald Slaton
Donald Slaton(KCSO)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:31 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts relating to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to a grand jury presentment, Donald Wesley Slaton was charged with aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.

He was accused of performing the acts on or between March 2020 and October 6, 2020.

Slaton is set for arraignment Jan 8, 2021.

