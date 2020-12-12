Man indicted for rape of a child by Knox County jury
A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts relating to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts relating to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
According to a grand jury presentment, Donald Wesley Slaton was charged with aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.
He was accused of performing the acts on or between March 2020 and October 6, 2020.
Slaton is set for arraignment Jan 8, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.