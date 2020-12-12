Advertisement

Middle Tennessee authorities searching for man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother

Moore is at large and considered “armed and dangerous.”
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly shootings.(WSMV)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee authorities are searching for a man they believe killed a 9-year-old child and his 31-year old mother.

WSMV reports The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, whom police believe is the person responsible for killing the child and mother.

Deputies responded to a home in Bethpage for a reported shooting on Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found the boy and the woman with “obvious gunshot wounds.”

The sheriff’s office said Moore “was a person known to the family of the deceased,”.

Moore is at large and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with any information about Moore is asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838.

