Retired Knox County K-9 passes away
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its retired K-9 officers Friday evening.
KCSO said retired K-9 George passed away December 11.
The sheriff’s office said George served the sheriff’s office faithfully from 2007 to 2013.
“He will be missed by partner/handler Sgt. Wallace & his family as well as all of KCSO,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
