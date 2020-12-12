Scattered showers around today

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up increasing clouds this morning as rain moves into the area for the rest of today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few isolated showers are with us this morning, but the heavier more scattered rain is approaching from the west. Today with scattered rain chances we’ll see temperatures get into the upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon.

High’s on Friday will be near 58 in Knoxville to 55 in Crossville.

Overall new rainfall amounts will not be impressive, about a 10th of an inch at best.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, The Volunteers are away in Nashville. The temps out there will be a bit warmer and there’s a very limited chance of rain before the game or into the first quarter. No big deal there, weather-wise.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (WVLT)

Tonight the drying out process will start as we have a partly cloudy sky to wake up to on Sunday and temperatures will be near 45.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will bring a mostly sunny afternoon. It’s another mild day with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 once again.

Sunday evening brings more clouds into the forecast and a chance for rain that starts in the evening hours. That rain will transition to a few snow showers for our highest elevations. Sunday night’s low will be near 40 in Knoxville.

An inch of snow is possible in the higher elevations. (WVLT)

Monday starts off wet and chilly. About an inch to two of snow is possible for areas like Gatlinburg to Cosby. The high on Monday will be near 47 as the rain continues to pull on out of the area.

We’re back into the upper 40s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Our next rain maker come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Isolated snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. More freezing temperatures ahead next week. (WVLT)

