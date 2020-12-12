Advertisement

Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam

A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.(Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists researching biodiversity in the jungles of Vietnam stumbled upon an undiscovered species: an iridescent snake.

Its scales change from shades of blues and greens in the light.

The snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.

The group says this species could carry vital information about snake evolution.

Scientists brought the specimen to the Smithsonian where they sampled and sequenced the snake’s DNA. It will soon be sent back to Vietnam.

Researchers from the Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology published their findings in the journal Copeia on Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Authorities searching for two escaped Tennessee inmates
MNPD SWAT members arrested Devaunte L. Hill, 21, at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Trey Smith opens up about what Tennessee football and Knoxville mean to him
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
Sketch of the Zodiac Killer. / Source: (MGN)
The Zodiac Killer’s cipher has been solved after 51 years