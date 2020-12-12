Advertisement

Small plane crashes in Nashville Saturday

A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon outside Nashville near Highway 100, WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon outside Nashville near Highway 100, WTVF reported.

Crews responded around 1 p.m. along the 7000 block of Highway 100.

Officers on scene said the pilot had minor injuries, with lacerations to head and face. He was taken to Vanderbilt.

No other injuries have been reported, WTVF reported.

Initial assessment indicates the plane’s engine failed, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

Online tracking of the plane’s flight schedule shows it departed from Ozark, Alabama around 10:30 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the John C. Tune airport around 12:30 p.m.

