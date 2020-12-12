Advertisement

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway

Tennessee officials are warning the public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on the highway.
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway(THP Lawrenceburg)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials are warning the public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on the highway.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lawrenceburg, semi-truck tires blow out due to under-inflation, over-weight and excessive use resulting in ‘alligators’ on the highway.

“Be aware of these road hazards when travelling on the highways,” says THP. “Be Safe, Be Aware and Buckle Up!”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Authorities searching for two escaped Tennessee inmates
MNPD SWAT members arrested Devaunte L. Hill, 21, at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

Latest News

KCS parent faces more than one obstacle as all students switch to virtual learning
KCS parent prepares to face more than one obstacle as schools move to virtual learning
Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Middle Tennessee authorities searching for man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother
Mostly cloudy skies over Pigeon Forge Saturday morning.
Heavy rain, cooler air to start the week