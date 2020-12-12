The Zodiac Killer’s cipher has been solved after 51 years

(CNN) -A code-breaking team is believed to have finally cracked one of the Zodiac Killer’s mysterious coded messages sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969, CNN reported.

The “340 cipher,” the message was unraveled by a trio of code breakers, David Oranchak, a software developer in Virginia, Jarl Van Eycke, a Belgian computer programmer and Sam Blake, an Australian mathematician.

CNN reported, decoding the cipher revealed the following message. It was sent in all capital letters without punctuation and included the misspelling of paradise:

“I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me, that wasn’t me on TV show which brings up a point about me, I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner, because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradise so they are afraid of death, I am not afraid because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradise death.”

The TV show the message refers to is “The Jim Dunbar Show,” a Bay Area television talk show. The cipher was sent two weeks after a person claiming to be the Zodiac Killer called into the show.

“It was incredible. It was a big shock, I never really thought we’d find anything because I had grown so used to failure,” Oranchak, who’s been working on solving the killer’s messages since 2006, told CNN.

CNN reported, the trio took their findings to the FBI a week ago, but didn’t reveal their breakthrough until the FBI confirmed and cleared by authorities, the trio said.

The Zodiac Killer is most known for leaving a trail of five unsolved murders between 1968 and 1969. He was never caught, but he gained notoriety by writing letters to police and local media up until 1974, sometimes in code, boasting of the killings.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time,” a statement by the FBI read.

