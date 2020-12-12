Advertisement

Trey Smith opens up about what Tennessee football and Knoxville mean to him

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith is the definition of a comeback story
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith is the definition of a comeback story.

From being the highest-rated recruit in his class to sign with UT to not being able to play the game he loves, the Jackson native has persevered through it all.

Smith fought back from blood clots in his lungs to earn first-team All-SEC honors a year ago and continued to rise above and play despite health issues.

Smith has earned an inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy, the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and named 2020 Preseason AP All American.

