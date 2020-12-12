TSA officials warn travelers to check bags as gun discoveries skyrocket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Transportation Safety Administration say people trying to carry guns on board airplanes are increasing.

Mark Howell a regional spokesperson with the TSA says despite fewer people flying the numbers continue to tick up.

“We’ve found over three thousand firearms nationwide, across the country so far this year,” said Howell. “We’ve had about 40-50 percent less passenger volume going through security checkpoints but we’ve found firearms at about three times the rate.”

While only seven guns have been found at checkpoints at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, in places like Memphis and Nashville, the numbers are up or nearly even with last year.

“Less passengers you would think would have less firearms but that’s not the case in some airports, in some airports we had more firearms this year than we had last year,” said the TSA representative.

While an issue, officials say the guns packed in suitcases are more times than not, done accidentally, or unknowingly.

“You would think but in 99.9 percent of cases where we have a firearm at the checkpoint the most common excuse is, ‘oops I forgot it was in my bag.’ People are so used to taking their firearms with them when they are out,” said Howell.

Howell says the penalty for the first time an unloaded weapon is found can be nearly $2,000.

“We get with local law enforcement to get the information and we enforce the civil penalty to them on the back end,” added Howell.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.