Advertisement

TSA officials warn travelers to check bags as gun discoveries skyrocket

Even with travel down, TSA is seeing three times as many weapons at check points.
The TSA is deploying a new CT scanner for carry-on luggage at Bishop International Airport in...
The TSA is deploying a new CT scanner for carry-on luggage at Bishop International Airport in Flint.(source: Bishop International Airport)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Transportation Safety Administration say people trying to carry guns on board airplanes are increasing.

Mark Howell a regional spokesperson with the TSA says despite fewer people flying the numbers continue to tick up.

“We’ve found over three thousand firearms nationwide, across the country so far this year,” said Howell. “We’ve had about 40-50 percent less passenger volume going through security checkpoints but we’ve found firearms at about three times the rate.”

While only seven guns have been found at checkpoints at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, in places like Memphis and Nashville, the numbers are up or nearly even with last year.

“Less passengers you would think would have less firearms but that’s not the case in some airports, in some airports we had more firearms this year than we had last year,” said the TSA representative.

While an issue, officials say the guns packed in suitcases are more times than not, done accidentally, or unknowingly.

“You would think but in 99.9 percent of cases where we have a firearm at the checkpoint the most common excuse is, ‘oops I forgot it was in my bag.’ People are so used to taking their firearms with them when they are out,” said Howell.

Howell says the penalty for the first time an unloaded weapon is found can be nearly $2,000.

“We get with local law enforcement to get the information and we enforce the civil penalty to them on the back end,” added Howell.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Authorities searching for two escaped Tennessee inmates
MNPD SWAT members arrested Devaunte L. Hill, 21, at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

Latest News

Small plane crashes outside Nashville Saturday.
Small plane crashes in Nashville Saturday
Harrison Bailey will start as quarterback for the Vols against Florida.
LIVE THREAD: Tennessee looks to end skid at Vanderbilt
Trey Smith opens up about what Tennessee football and Knoxville mean to him
Sketch of the Zodiac Killer. / Source: (MGN)
The Zodiac Killer’s cipher has been solved after 51 years