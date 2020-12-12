Advertisement

What Christmas movie is Tennessee’s favorite?

A new survey released by House Method shows each state's favorite Christmas movie.
What Christmas movie is Tennessee's favorite? / Source: (Canva)
What Christmas movie is Tennessee's favorite?
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -When you think about your favorite Christmas movie what comes to mind?

A new survey released by House Method shows each state’s favorite Christmas movie.

According to the results, Tennessee is the only state that named The Nightmare Before Christmas as their favorite Christmas film.

The most popular results include, “A Christmas Story” followed by “Elf” and “Home Alone,” and “Die Hard.”

To see the full list of each state’s favorite movie visit the website here.

