Advertisement

Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

Auburn Football announced Sunday that head coach Gus Malzahn has been fired effective immediately.
(WTVY News 4)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WVLT) -Auburn Football announced Sunday that head coach Gus Malzahn has been fired effective immediately.

“Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program,” said Auburn Football in a Tweet.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the Tigers’ interim head coach as the team prepares for a bowl game.

According to Auburn Football, in eight years Malzahn compiled a 68-45 record including a 39-27 mark in the Southeastern Conference play. Malzahn led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

Latest News

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville,...
Tennessee Titans’ ownership staying in Adams family
Harrison Bailey will start as quarterback for the Vols against Florida.
Tennessee ends six game skid with 42-17 win over Vanderbilt
Florida's Johnson collapses during game
Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson in stable condition after collapsing on court
KNOXVILLE, TN - JULY 20, 2020 - Guard Victor Bailey Jr. #12 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols hold off Cincinnati Bearcats 65-56