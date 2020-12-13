Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

AUBURN, Ala. (WVLT) -Auburn Football announced Sunday that head coach Gus Malzahn has been fired effective immediately.

“Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program,” said Auburn Football in a Tweet.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the Tigers’ interim head coach as the team prepares for a bowl game.

According to Auburn Football, in eight years Malzahn compiled a 68-45 record including a 39-27 mark in the Southeastern Conference play. Malzahn led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene in a statement.

