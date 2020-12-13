Advertisement

KCS parent prepares to face more than one obstacle as schools move to virtual learning

One KCS father, Randy Tindell is facing even more challenges as he prepares for his special needs son to learn from home.
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents are scrambling as all Knox County Schools move to virtual learning on Monday.

Jackson Tindell was born prematurely. Over the years, WVLT News has followed his journey with autism and his participation in therapeutic riding programs.

Jackson’s father, Randy, says it will be a challenge to take his 8-year-old out of Farragut Primary School and put him in front of a computer screen at home next week.

“For me, I’m actually taking off from work come Monday, for one day to help my wife figure this out, to have a plan for next week, how this is going to be day to day. And how he’s going to do sitting at the table,” said Randy.

Randy is also worried about navigating the new technology required to keep Jackson connected to his class.

