Lady Vols’ game at Texas postponed Sunday hours before tipoff

The Lady Vols’ game at Texas scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13 has been postponed hours before tipoff.
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lady Vols’ game at Texas scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13 has been postponed hours before tipoff.

According to Tennessee Athletics, the game has been postponed due to contact tracing issues within the Texas program.

No information has been released on a future make-up date between the Texas Longhorns and Lady Vols.

Lady Vols is scheduled to play Jackson State Dec. 20 at noon in Thompson-Boling. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

