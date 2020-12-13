Lady Vols’ game at Texas postponed Sunday hours before tipoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lady Vols’ game at Texas scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13 has been postponed hours before tipoff.

According to Tennessee Athletics, the game has been postponed due to contact tracing issues within the Texas program.

No information has been released on a future make-up date between the Texas Longhorns and Lady Vols.

Lady Vols is scheduled to play Jackson State Dec. 20 at noon in Thompson-Boling. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

