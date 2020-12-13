Mainly wet, brief wintry mix chances this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next storm system brings heavy rain for many, a wintry mix for some and chilly temperatures for everyone.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunshine eventually returned Sunday afternoon, pushing temperatures to near 60 degrees. We’ll start to cloud things up this evening as we slide through the 50s and 40s.

Overnight, a strong storm system moving out of the Southern Plains will fling heavy rain into East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky through Monday morning. Anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half is possible, creating limited visibility and ponding on the roadways as you’re heading to work and school. Temperatures will start off in the lower 40s.

An inch to an inch and a half of rainfall could slow you down Monday morning. (WVLT)

Monday morning, cold air will be chasing the rain as it tries to leave the area. We could see a brief transition over to a light wintry mix from sunrise to lunchtime for parts of the Cumberland Plateau and the Smokies. Accumulations over an inch will be possible for areas above 3,000 feet, but a light dusting may coat the grassy surfaces for a time surrounding the valley.

Heavy rain will impact most of East Tennessee while a brief wintry mix could fall across the higher terrain. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday looks to dry out by lunchtime, eventually giving way to a couple peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. That’ll keep highs in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will see a bit more sunshine, but we’ll stay just shy of 50 degrees.

The next storm system arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Most of this will be a cold rain for Wednesday, but it may transition briefly to a light wintry mix across the higher terrain later that night. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 40s.

As this storm moves on Thursday morning, a few light flurries will be possible as highs dip into the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday will enjoy a bit more sunshine as highs inch closer to 50 degrees.

Yet another round of rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday, mostly avoiding Tennessee’s season-ending game at Neyland. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s behind the rain.

Several rounds of rain and brief wintry weather move through this week as temperatures remain chilly. (WVLT)

