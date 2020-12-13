Advertisement

Man killed in South Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a fatal South Knoxville shooting overnight.
Knoxville Police Department
Knoxville Police Department(KPD)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a fatal South Knoxville shooting overnight.

According to KPD, officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 1800 block of Riverside Drive Sunday around 2:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men and one woman had been shot. All three victims were transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

One male victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the other two victims are suffering non-life threatening injuries.

KPD says it appears the shooting occurred following a domestic altercation.

No charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years

Latest News

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Two men found dead in vehicle overnight, according to Memphis police
Photo from Highway Homestead
Got a sweet tooth? This East Tennessee farmer makes rich caramels with goat’s milk!
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Knox Co. Board of Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19
Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star