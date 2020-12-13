Man killed in South Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a fatal South Knoxville shooting overnight.

According to KPD, officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 1800 block of Riverside Drive Sunday around 2:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men and one woman had been shot. All three victims were transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

One male victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the other two victims are suffering non-life threatening injuries.

KPD says it appears the shooting occurred following a domestic altercation.

No charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

