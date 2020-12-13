Butch Jones named head coach at Arkansas State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVLT) - Arkansas State has named former Tennessee coach and current Alabama support staff member Butch Jones as its next football coach.

The school announced Saturday it had hired the 52 year old Jones. He has a career record of 84-54 after three stops as a head coach.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State University,” Jones said. “It is a position that I take great pride in, and I look forward to connecting with our student-athletes to build upon the strong tradition of excellence both on and off the field of play. I am extremely grateful to Terry Mohajir, Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and Dr. (Chuck) Welch for trusting me to be the caretaker of Arkansas State football.”

The decision was made Saturday night, a few hours after Alabama completed its regular season with a 52-3 win over Arkansas.

