Two men found dead in vehicle overnight, according to Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis police are investigating a homicide case after two men were found dead in a vehicle overnight, WMC reported.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the victims were found around 2:30 a.m. on Belt Line Street.

Investigators say there is no suspect information available at this time.

At approx. 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 506 Beltline. Upon arriving on the scene, two males were located inside of a car with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information avail. at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.