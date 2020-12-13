Two men found dead in vehicle overnight, according to Memphis police
Memphis police are investigating a homicide case after two men were found dead in a vehicle overnight, WMC reported.
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis police are investigating a homicide case after two men were found dead in a vehicle overnight, WMC reported.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the victims were found around 2:30 a.m. on Belt Line Street.
Investigators say there is no suspect information available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.