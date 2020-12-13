Advertisement

Two men hospitalized after North Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for two suspects after an overnight North Knoxville shooting that left two men hospitalized.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is searching for two suspects after an overnight North Knoxville shooting that left two men hospitalized.

According to KPD, officers responded to shots fired at the Knob Hill Apartments on the 1300 block of Wilson Road Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

KPD says two male victims arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men has life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the head, the other victim had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot to the left.

Officers say the vehicle and victims are believed to be related to the shots fired at the apartment complex.

KPD is searching for two suspects described as black men wearing hoodies.

The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

