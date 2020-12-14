Advent calendar provides 55 days of ‘cheesemas’

(WVLT) - Cheese brand Borden is putting a cheesy spin on holiday traditions.

The company created a 55-day Advent Calendar entirely out of cheese. It weighs nearly 100 pounds.

Each day offers a new recipe or cheese related tip. The unique calendar is all part of the company’s “Let there be cheese” campaign.

Also part of the campaign is “Keto Santa.” He is Borden’s modern interpretation of the classic Coca-Cola ads from the 1950′s. The slimmed-down Santa is shown doing yoga and riding an exercise bike.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.