Anderson Co. Schools switch to virtual learning due to rise in COVID cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County School officials announced the school system will transition to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID cases, staff quarantine and household contacts.

According to ACS, students will switch to virtual learning starting on Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 18 ahead of winter break.

The school released the following statement:

“Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, household contacts, and quarantines (causing an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions) all Anderson County Schools will transition to virtual learning starting Tuesday, December 15th through Friday December 18th. During this time, all students will receive instructions about assignments from their teachers. All extracurricular activities are canceled until January 5th. All schools will resume on our regular schedule January 5th. Thank you for your continued support as we navigate through this school year.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.