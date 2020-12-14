Advertisement

Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

Malzahn won a national championship in his first season with the Tigers.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State.

They are 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, getting blown out by top teams like Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.They were also upset by a struggling South Carolina team.

Malzahn finishes his career at Auburn with a 68-34 record.

