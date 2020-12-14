Bald eagle makes rare appearance in Sevierville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville woman captured video of an unexpected guest in her neighborhood on Sunday.

The woman spotted a bald eagle landing in the road she was traveling along.

The bald eagle was declared the national symbol of the United States in 1782 and was threatened with extinction in the 1950s due to reproductive failure brought on by pesticides.

After the banning of the pesticide DDT and the introduction of numerous protection programs, bald eagles were removed from the federal list of threatened species in 2007.

Bald eagles from more northern breeding populations migrate to Tennessee for the winter, and gather around reservoirs and large rivers in the state, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

There are currently over 175 nesting pairs of bald eagles in Tennessee and a majority of the birds remain in the state year-round.

