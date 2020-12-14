Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Basketball Vols have moved up in the Associated Press ranking Monday.

According to Vol Hoops, the men’s basketball team now ranks No. 10 out of the AP Top 25 poll.

The Basketball Vols held off the Cincinnati Bearcats 65-56 and are scheduled to face Appalachian State in Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

A pre-holiday stretch of 4 games in 9 days gets started tomorrow night.



PREVIEW » https://t.co/kWrGcBxyVa pic.twitter.com/EFfelVzZsL — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 14, 2020

