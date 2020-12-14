Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking
The Basketball Vols have moved up in the Associated Press ranking Monday.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
According to Vol Hoops, the men’s basketball team now ranks No. 10 out of the AP Top 25 poll.
The Basketball Vols held off the Cincinnati Bearcats 65-56 and are scheduled to face Appalachian State in Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network.
