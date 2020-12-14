Advertisement

Blount County Schools shift to virtual learning

Blount County Schools announced it was shifting to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, December 16.
Dec. 14, 2020
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Schools announced it was shifting to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, December 16 through December 17.

This is in effect for all schools except Heritage Middle School, which goes to virtual learning Tuesday, December 15. All schools will be out December 18.

The school system did not indicate the direct reason for the shift, but two other school districts, Knox County and Anderson County Schools, have gone to virtual learning due to rising coronavirus cases.

