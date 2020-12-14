Bryce Thompson named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following win against Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Thompson showed out in the Vols big win over Vanderbilt making a one-handed interception and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown.

The play was the first pick-six of Thompson’s career and the 10th forced turnover of his career. It was his second interception of the season and the third defensive touchdown by the Vols this year.

Thompson made two tackles and was the highest-graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2 coverage grade.

The Vols defeated the Commodores 42-17 on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.