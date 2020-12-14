Advertisement

Challenge to Knox County Board of Health’s power on commission agenda

On the Knox County Commission agenda Monday is a discussion of an ordinance that looks to transform the Knox County Board of Health into an advisory board only.
On the Knox County Commission agenda Monday is a discussion of an ordinance that looks to...
On the Knox County Commission agenda Monday is a discussion of an ordinance that looks to transform the Knox County Board of Health into an advisory board only.(WVLT)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the Knox County Commission workshop agenda Monday is a discussion of an ordinance that looks to transform the Knox County Board of Health into an advisory board only.

The proposal, put forth by Commissioner Kyle Ward, deems the board “not answerable to the public or the county’s elected legislative body and mayor.” Board of health members, per state code, are appointed, not elected.

Earlier in the year, the commission voted on a resolution to limit the board’s power, which board of health member and Knox County Health Department head Dr. Martha Buchanan called “concerning” due to the strength of the pandemic.

Months later, the pandemic remains strong, with Tennessee hitting a day-to-day coronavirus-related death record in early December.

Ward’s suggested ordinance, which is on its first reading, puts the board in a purely advisory capacity. You can see the full ordinance here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

Electoral College Ballot
Historical Electoral College ballots looked different than their modern counterparts
And the higher terrain areas could see a little sleet or melty snow.
Staying cold through the week, with more light rain
As that storm makes more snow outside of our area
Getting some more rain Wednesday, as that storm makes more snow outside of our area
USPS
‘Operation Santa’ underway at US Postal Service
Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking.
Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking