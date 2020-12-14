Challenge to Knox County Board of Health’s power on commission agenda

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the Knox County Commission workshop agenda Monday is a discussion of an ordinance that looks to transform the Knox County Board of Health into an advisory board only.

The proposal, put forth by Commissioner Kyle Ward, deems the board “not answerable to the public or the county’s elected legislative body and mayor.” Board of health members, per state code, are appointed, not elected.

Earlier in the year, the commission voted on a resolution to limit the board’s power, which board of health member and Knox County Health Department head Dr. Martha Buchanan called “concerning” due to the strength of the pandemic.

Months later, the pandemic remains strong, with Tennessee hitting a day-to-day coronavirus-related death record in early December.

Ward’s suggested ordinance, which is on its first reading, puts the board in a purely advisory capacity. You can see the full ordinance here.

