Company wants to pay you $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people have probably spent a lot of time binge-watching movies this year, but now they can get paid for it.

Empire Covers announced a contest to find someone to help them binge-watch and analyze classic road trip movies.

The company that creates weather protection covers for vehicles said they’ll reward one participant with a $1,000 cash prize.

To participate people must pick eight movies from the list and create a digital worksheet and journal their journey on Facebook and Twitter.

Participants must choose from the following list:

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Dumb and Dumber

Little Miss Sunshine

Mad Max: Fury Road

Blues Brothers

Almost Famous

Thelma and Louise

Cannonball Run

Rain Man

Midnight Run

Zombieland

Easy Rider

Smokey and the Bandit

Borat

Green Book

It Happened One Night

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, Dec. 15.

For more information or to apply, click here.

