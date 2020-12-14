Advertisement

Company wants to pay you $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies

The company that creates weather protection covers for vehicles said they’ll reward one participant with a $1,000 cash prize.
(KBTX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people have probably spent a lot of time binge-watching movies this year, but now they can get paid for it.

Empire Covers announced a contest to find someone to help them binge-watch and analyze classic road trip movies.

The company that creates weather protection covers for vehicles said they’ll reward one participant with a $1,000 cash prize.

To participate people must pick eight movies from the list and create a digital worksheet and journal their journey on Facebook and Twitter.

Participants must choose from the following list:

  • Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Little Miss Sunshine
  • Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Blues Brothers
  • Almost Famous
  • Thelma and Louise
  • Cannonball Run
  • Rain Man
  • Midnight Run
  • Zombieland
  • Easy Rider
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Borat
  • Green Book
  • It Happened One Night

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, Dec. 15.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

Blount County Schools shift to virtual learning
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tr-Cities residents
Front line health care workers and nursing home patients will be the first to receive the...
FedEx delivers first COVID-19 vaccines
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Florida woman finds praying mantis nests in Christmas tree.
Florida woman finds praying mantis nests in Christmas tree