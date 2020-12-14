Company wants to pay you $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people have probably spent a lot of time binge-watching movies this year, but now they can get paid for it.
Empire Covers announced a contest to find someone to help them binge-watch and analyze classic road trip movies.
The company that creates weather protection covers for vehicles said they’ll reward one participant with a $1,000 cash prize.
To participate people must pick eight movies from the list and create a digital worksheet and journal their journey on Facebook and Twitter.
Participants must choose from the following list:
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Dumb and Dumber
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Blues Brothers
- Almost Famous
- Thelma and Louise
- Cannonball Run
- Rain Man
- Midnight Run
- Zombieland
- Easy Rider
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Borat
- Green Book
- It Happened One Night
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, Dec. 15.
For more information or to apply, click here.
