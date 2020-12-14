Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tr-Cities residents

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced a holiday special for local park supporters looking to visit the park.

Residents within the Knoxville and Tri-Cities area can purchase a 2021 Dollywood season pass for only $104. Regular pricing during this time is $134. A 2021 Super Pass is only $154 and offers unlimited visits to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country. The Super Pass is usually priced at $184.

To receive the offer, passes must be purchased online from Dec. 18-23.

Guests must be able to show proof of residency upon processing their pass at the Dollywood front gate. Proof of residency must include a state- or federally issued photo ID, as well as an electric or water bill, or personal checking account.

Visitors can begin using their pass immediately after purchasing. The season pass remains valid through the end of the 2021 operating season.

People who take part in the offer will also receive three bring-a-friend free tickets for 2021. With the new flexible bring-a-friend ticket, season pass holders may bring a friend anytime during the 2021 season with limited blackout dates.

Beginning this Wednesday (Dec. 16), Dollywood is open daily through January 3, 2021 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

