East Tenn. woman creates lasting images on ornaments

Holiday decorations always brings out the joy. One East Tennessee woman has been creating those keepsakes for decades.
By Alan Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holiday decorations always brings out the joy. One East Tennessee woman has been creating those keepsakes for decades.

Bobbye Edwards is the resident artist of Tea and Treasures on Martin Mill Pike in South Knoxville, creating lasting images on ornaments and slate.

“I would like to put an animal or a deer or a rabbit with the snowman,” said Edwards.

Edwards is not just about painting idyllic holiday scenes, but iconic places of East Tennessee. Her newest projects recreating those scenes on pieces of slate.

“They’re actually treated with a covering that is actually acrylic and you’re able to hang them outside,” said Edwards.

Edwards uses different colored alcohol inks in her paintings. She says the alcohol helps create unique designs and has completed over 100 ornaments with each one taking about a day.

“I almost cried two weeks ago when I had two older people come in and say they would like an ornament with a portrait on it and one little man came in and he cried when he picked it up,” said Edwards.

Edwards says much of her work is impromptu, whatever strikes her at the moment, “I would love to see someone to smile and say ‘ah’.”

A simple gesture that has a deeper meaning of celebrating the holidays for years to come.

For more information, contact Tea and Treasures located at 4104 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, (865) 250-4008.

