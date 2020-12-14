Advertisement

Ex-Kentucky teacher sentenced to 30 years for child porn

Prosecutors said none of the images seized involved any of Foley’s former students.
Prosecutors said none of the images seized involved any of Foley’s former students.
Prosecutors said none of the images seized involved any of Foley’s former students.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his guilty plea to producing child pornography.

Larry Dale Foley Jr., 49, of Berea, was sentenced last week in federal court in Lexington, news outlets reported.

Based on a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, law enforcement officers seized electronic devices at Foley’s home that contained child pornography, according to court records.

In his September guilty plea, Foley admitted to knowing the images and videos he created with a minor were shared by computer and cell phone.

Prosecutors said none of the images seized involved any of Foley’s former students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Kentucky reported 4,324 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a record-high number of cases since the...
Restrictions on some Kentucky businesses to ease Monday
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said 53-year-old Rick Barlow pleaded...
Sports broker pleads guilty in ticket package scheme
Kathryn Russell was sentenced Thursday to 29 months in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in...
Tennessee nurse sentenced for illegal drug prescriptions