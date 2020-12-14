Advertisement

FedEx delivers first COVID-19 vaccines

Front line health care workers and nursing home patients will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Front line health care workers and nursing home patients will be the first to receive the...
Front line health care workers and nursing home patients will be the first to receive the vaccine.(WMC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - FedEx has delivered the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, the first FedEx flight carrying the vaccines left Grand Rapids, Michigan and landed at the FedEx super hub at the Memphis International Airport.

The vaccines were unloaded Sunday afternoon in Memphis.

FedEx said they are honored to transport the vaccines in the U.S.

Front line health care workers and nursing home patients will be the first to receive the vaccine.

