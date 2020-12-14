Advertisement

Florida woman finds praying mantis nests in Christmas tree

A Florida woman got a surprise when she found multiple praying mantises nests in her real Christmas tree.
Florida woman finds praying mantis nests in Christmas tree.
Florida woman finds praying mantis nests in Christmas tree.(Leah Mikola)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WVLT) -A Florida woman got a surprise when she found multiple praying mantises nests in her real Christmas tree.

Leah Mikola says so far she has found 3 ‘lumps’ hidden in the branches of her tree.

She says she did some research and found that the ‘lumps’ can be praying mantis egg sacks. Officials say that those lumps found on trees could carry 100 to 200 praying mantis eggs, Chicago 5 reported.

The ‘lumps’ found are smaller than a match stick. If hatched the mantises can crawl all over the walls, windows and ceilings of a house.

Mikola says she has always bought a real Christmas tree and has not been concerned until now.

However, officials with the University of Illinois say that such occurrences are rare, “occurring in 1 out of 100,000 cut trees.”

