Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off early with new cookie release

Girl Scouts begin online cookie sales Monday, Dec. 14. Sales will continue until the end of March.
(KKCO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of America are bringing some sweetness to the holidays with the early launch of the cookie season.

Due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts’ opportunities for in-person cookie sales are limited, so they are taking it virtual.

Girl Scouts begin online cookie sales Monday, Dec. 14. Sales will continue until the end of March.

All of the classic Girl Scout cookies like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs will be available.

Girl Scouts released a new cookie this year, the Toast-Yay. The French toast inspired cookie is dipped in icing and shaped like toast. ,

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

55 Days of "Cheesemas"
Advent calendar provides 55 days of ‘cheesemas’
Thompson made two tackles and was the highest-graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2...
Bryce Thompson named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following win against Vanderbilt
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tr-Cities residents
Perlotto allegedly revved his engine and drove toward the victim with his vehicle.
Greeneville man accused of driving toward victim during ‘road rage incident’