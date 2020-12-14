Grand Chanukah Menorah Parade rides through Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Grand Chanukah Menorah Parade rode through downtown and into West Knoxville Sunday evening.

A parade of car menorahs started downtown at the Regal Headquarters and continued to West Knoxville for a giant Menorah lighting at Knoxville Wholesale furniture.

Chabad of Knoxville said they hoped the parade would serve as “a unique Hanukkah celebration promoting holiday awareness and bringing a message of light and hope to Knoxville.”

According to Chabad, “Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Thursday, December 10 and concludes the evening of Friday, December 18. It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.”

To learn more about Chabad of Knoxville visit www.chabadknoxville.org.

