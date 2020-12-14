Advertisement

Greeneville man accused of driving toward victim during ‘road rage incident’

Perlotto allegedly revved his engine and drove toward the victim with his vehicle.
Perlotto allegedly revved his engine and drove toward the victim with his vehicle.
Perlotto allegedly revved his engine and drove toward the victim with his vehicle.(Washington County Detention Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested Sunday after reportedly assaulting someone during a “road rage incident.”

Officers were dispatched to Franklin Road and West Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to reports, 41-year-old Walter Perlotto was involved in a road rage incident with a victim.

Police said Perlotto “pulled his vehicle in the path of the victim’s vehicle,” then got out of his vehicle and began assaulting the victim. Perlotto also reportedly caused damage to the victim’s vehicle.

The victim then got out of their vehicle and attempted to stop Perlotto from leaving the scene, reports stated. Perlotto allegedly revved his engine and drove toward the victim with his vehicle.

Perlotto was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

55 Days of "Cheesemas"
Advent calendar provides 55 days of ‘cheesemas’
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off early with new cookie release
Thompson made two tackles and was the highest-graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2...
Bryce Thompson named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following win against Vanderbilt
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tr-Cities residents