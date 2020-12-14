Greeneville man accused of driving toward victim during ‘road rage incident’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested Sunday after reportedly assaulting someone during a “road rage incident.”

Officers were dispatched to Franklin Road and West Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to reports, 41-year-old Walter Perlotto was involved in a road rage incident with a victim.

Police said Perlotto “pulled his vehicle in the path of the victim’s vehicle,” then got out of his vehicle and began assaulting the victim. Perlotto also reportedly caused damage to the victim’s vehicle.

The victim then got out of their vehicle and attempted to stop Perlotto from leaving the scene, reports stated. Perlotto allegedly revved his engine and drove toward the victim with his vehicle.

Perlotto was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.