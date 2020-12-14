Historical Electoral College ballots looked different than their modern counterparts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Nashville, Tennessee’s 11 Electoral College Representatives cast their vote for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Monday.

Trump won the state by more than 60 percent.

December 14 is the date set by law for the electors to meet and all 50 states and the District of Columbia cast their votes. The votes will be tallied by congress on January 6.

Historically, electors traveled to Washington to cast their ballots. At that time, the plainly printed ballots looked like large business cards with the name of the candidate on them. Historians have early records of those votes for Abraham Lincoln, Martin Van Buren and others.

Today, the votes look a bit different. In Tennessee, the ballots require multiple signatures including the governor and the secretary of state’s.

