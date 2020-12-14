Advertisement

IRS warns of text scam attempting to get people to accept fake checks

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The IRS has issued a new warning for a scam being used to gain people’s personal information.

According to officials, scammers are offering a fake government stimulus check through text messages in an attempt to gain the information needed to steal a person’s identity.

The text claims, “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 Treas Fund.” The text says further action is needed to accept the payment.

Individuals will be instructed to click a link to finalize the payment.

The Better Business Bureau urged people to never click on unfamiliar links, whether in a text message, email or pop-up on the computer.

The link takes people to a fake IRS website that asks for people to enter their personal and financial account information.

The IRS warned of the fake webpage, stating their official page has a secure lock icon and has GOV as a part of its web address.

Anyone who has received a scam stimulus check text can report it to the IRS here.

