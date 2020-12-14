IRS warns of text scam attempting to get people to accept fake checks
The link takes people to a fake IRS website that asks for people to enter their personal and financial account information.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The IRS has issued a new warning for a scam being used to gain people’s personal information.
According to officials, scammers are offering a fake government stimulus check through text messages in an attempt to gain the information needed to steal a person’s identity.
The text claims, “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 Treas Fund.” The text says further action is needed to accept the payment.
Individuals will be instructed to click a link to finalize the payment.
The Better Business Bureau urged people to never click on unfamiliar links, whether in a text message, email or pop-up on the computer.
The link takes people to a fake IRS website that asks for people to enter their personal and financial account information.
The IRS warned of the fake webpage, stating their official page has a secure lock icon and has GOV as a part of its web address.
Anyone who has received a scam stimulus check text can report it to the IRS here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.