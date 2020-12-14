Advertisement

Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegally distributing pain pills.

Dr. Scotty Akers, 48, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was sentenced last week in federal court in Lexington. He also was ordered to forfeit $12,275. Akers’ wife, Serissa Akers, 33, who served as his office manager, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, news outlets reported.

According to their plea agreements, Serissa Akers exchanged prescriptions written by her husband for cash in parking lots around Pikeville. No physical exams were performed.

Prosecutors said the illegal distribution came at a time when the defendants did not have a legitimate medical practice and occurred up until the time when Scotty Akers’ medical license was suspended.

