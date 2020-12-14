Advertisement

Knox County Schools release guidelines for winter sports

KCS makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
KCS makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School officials announced new guidelines for winter sports during the pandemic.

According to KCS, all tickets for the 2020-21 basketball and wrestling seasons will be sold online ahead of each game. KCS said only immediate family will be allowed to attend games and each student-athlete is limited to two tickets.

Visiting teams will also be allowed two tickets per player.

All fans who attend games are required to wear face masks.

Fans will be required to sit in designated areas of the bleachers and will not be allowed on the gym floor at any time, including after the game.

Limited concessions will be sold at games and protective barriers will be in place at the concession stands.

Upon arrival to a game, all teams, officials and event personnel will be required to have their temperature checked. Athletes must be dressed before arriving to the venue, as locker rooms will only be available upon request.

Water coolers will not be available for athletes. Each team will be required to provide their own drinks. Athletes who are not actively participating will be required to wear a face covering.

Coaches must sanitize their hands before taking the floor and players must sanitize their hands each time they take the floor. The balls will be sanitized following warm-ups, during halftime and frequently throughout the game.

