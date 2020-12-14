Advertisement

Knox County students experiencing issues with virtual learning due to Google outage

KCS school officials told parents to have their child attempt to log in, but that it is possible students may not be able to operate their Chromebooks.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced many students reported issues operating their Chromebooks Monday morning due to a Google outage.

KCS officials announced around 8:40 a.m. that all Google services are back online and operational.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding this morning,” KCS tweeted.

The Google status dashboard noted issues across the board. The outages included the Gmail and Google Drive platforms so many rely on for work and school.

The Google Workspace Twitter account stated that it was looking into “an ongoing issue with multiple products.”

KCS school officials told parents to have their child attempt to log in, but many students unable to operate their Chromebooks.

Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

