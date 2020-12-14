Advertisement

Knox County to suspend all non-jail court hearings, court appearances in January

Cases currently set from Jan. 4 to Jan 31, 2021, will be reset for hearing after February 8, 2021.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County General Sessions Court will suspend all non-jail hearings in January.

Knox County General Sessions Court is currently open for any Constitutional matter. Beginning on January 4, 2021, all non-jail hearings and court appearances will be suspended until Jan. 31.

“The Knox County General Sessions Court is dedicated to maintaining operations to preserve the rights of individuals coming before the court to serve the public,” officials said in a release. “This primary objective must be balanced, however with the duty to adjust operations as necessary to try and minimize the potential negative health consequences to the public, litigations, victims, witnesses attorneys, the media and all court staff during the current health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

Cases currently set from Jan. 4 to Jan 31, 2021, will be reset for hearing after February 8, 2021.

Civil court appearances will be suspended from Dec. 14 through Jan. 31. Cases currently set from Dec. 14 to Jan. 31 will be reset after February 8, 2021.

