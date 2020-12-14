Knoxville ‘elves’ helping get kids’ letters to Santa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have your children written a letter to Santa? If not, West Knoxville has some elves willing to help connect them with St. Nick.

A West Knoxville couple, Nick and Caitland Orlicz, have set up a mailbox to help get letters to Santa in time for the holidays. They said the process has been a good distraction from 2020.

“It’s been a real heartwarming adventure for us in this weird time with COVID,” Nick told WVLT News.

As of December 14, the couple has 10 letters in the box waiting to be handed off to Santa.

“You can just really see from these letters that these kids are excited because the whole year has been a tough year. And finally there’s some magic and they’re hoping that not only they get what they want, but their parents get something for all they’ve been through this year. And it’s just really touching,” Caitland said.

If your kid wants to participate, you can drop the letter off at 616 Sunnydale Road.

