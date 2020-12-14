Knoxville man accused of luring woman into apartment, raping her

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced a 47-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping following a Sunday night incident that occurred on Shamrock Avenue.

Police said on December 13, around 8:30 p.m., Mark Ward allegedly lured a woman from her apartment by saying his girlfriend needed her help in his apartment. Investigators said Ward closed his door and locked it once the victim entered the apartment and then physically assaulted her.

Ward then threatened the woman further, saying he would shoot her and her young daughter, before raping her. After the rape, police said Ward followed the victim to her apartment and attempted to get inside with intent to rape the victim’s juvenile daughter. The victim was able to run inside and lock her apartment door.

KPD said Ward kicked the victim’s door several times trying to get inside and fled as the victim called 911.

Ward was found later in the area of 719 Shamrock Avenue and taken in for further questioning. Police said he admitted to the rape and admitted to taking part in a shooting that occurred May 9 at Mapco on Asheville Highway.

Ward was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault – Bond $50,000

Aggravated Attempted Burglary – Bond $20,000

Aggravated Kidnapping – Bond $40,000

Aggravated Rape – Bond $50,000

