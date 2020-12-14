Advertisement

KPD asks drivers to seek alternate routes following major crash on I-40 East

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department issued a warning to drivers Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash on Interstate 40 East in Knox County near Chilhowee Road at the Interstate 640 split.

Authorities said multiple tractor-trailers were involved in the crash.

KPD reported all Eastbound lanes are closed with westbound traffic moving slowly. Traffic is being diverted at I-640 W.

Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and drivers should seek alternate routes.

For an alternate route, drivers can exit Cherry Street and drive East to Asheville Highway to renter I-40 East.

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, TDOT officials said all passenger vehicles stuck in the area of the crash have been cleared.

