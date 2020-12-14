Tennessee electors formally cast Electoral College votes for Donald Trump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State electors from across the country are slated to gather on Monday morning to formally cast their Electoral College votes in the presidential election.

Tennessee electors gathered at 10 a.m. to cast their votes. Tennessee electors cast the state’s 11 Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump.

538 electors will cast their votes for either former Vice President Biden or President Donald Trump based on the popular votes in their states.

The results will be sent to Washington and be tallied in a Jan. 6 session of Congress presided by Vice President Mike Pence.

Electors will cast ballots for their candidates and sign six election certificates to be delivered to Vice President Pence and the president of the Senate.

Biden and Kamla Harris are expected to receive 306 electoral votes and Trump is expected to receive 232.

Monday’s vote will take place in each individual state throughout the day. After the final state, Hawaii, casts its electoral college votes, Biden is expected to address the nation.

