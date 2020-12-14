More than 1,100 Seymour residents without power due to downed power line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 1,170 residents in the Seymour area are without power Monday morning.

According to Alcoa Utilities, a tree fell on a power line overnight. The incident caused power outages across the area.

Alcoa Utility crews are working Monday morning to restore power to all residents in the area.

Officials said residents can expect their power to be restored by 9 a.m.

Anyone experiencing an outage is asked to report it here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.