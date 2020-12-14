Advertisement

More than 1,100 Seymour residents without power due to downed power line

Alcoa Utility crews are working Monday morning to restore power to all residents in the area.(WHSV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 1,170 residents in the Seymour area are without power Monday morning.

According to Alcoa Utilities, a tree fell on a power line overnight. The incident caused power outages across the area.

Alcoa Utility crews are working Monday morning to restore power to all residents in the area.

Officials said residents can expect their power to be restored by 9 a.m.

Anyone experiencing an outage is asked to report it here.

