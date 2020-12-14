Advertisement

Old City Market offers space for Knoxville makers to sell goods ahead of the holidays

About a dozen local makers were represented selling unique gift ideas for the holidays including anything from stickers to wooden pens.
old city market
old city market(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People wanting to support local jewelry makers, artists, bakers, and craftsmen had the chance to look around at the Old City Market on December 13th.

About a dozen local makers were represented selling unique gift ideas for the holidays including anything from stickers to wooden pens.

List of Makers:

-@downtoearthhealing

-@thegreenhousetrends

-@pariswoodhull

-@goodytwochewsco

-@lucylieuco

-@abigailswabedesign

-@collthorn

-@mightymudstudio

-@sweetpeatoad

-@beadchickjewelry

-@striped_light

-@rabodesign

Alex Good with Goody Two Chews served sold some of her cookie treats at the event. She moved to Knoxville back in August and says she’s never lived in such a supportive city.

“Starting a new company especially with COVID around everyone has been incredible, not only are they buying your work, but they’re sharing your work. Especially with this community is so focused on shopping small, I’ve never been to a city like it,” said Good.

To see upcoming market events go to this website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star

Latest News

Titans dominate Jaguars 31-10, stay in AFC South lead
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Authorities capture Tennessee inmate escapees in Florida
Connecting through Instagram
Farmers relay help through social media
Clouds shroud English Mountain in East Tennessee.
Mainly wet, brief wintry mix chances this week