Old City Market offers space for Knoxville makers to sell goods ahead of the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People wanting to support local jewelry makers, artists, bakers, and craftsmen had the chance to look around at the Old City Market on December 13th.

About a dozen local makers were represented selling unique gift ideas for the holidays including anything from stickers to wooden pens.

List of Makers:

-@downtoearthhealing

-@thegreenhousetrends

-@pariswoodhull

-@goodytwochewsco

-@lucylieuco

-@abigailswabedesign

-@collthorn

-@mightymudstudio

-@sweetpeatoad

-@beadchickjewelry

-@striped_light

-@rabodesign

Alex Good with Goody Two Chews served sold some of her cookie treats at the event. She moved to Knoxville back in August and says she’s never lived in such a supportive city.

“Starting a new company especially with COVID around everyone has been incredible, not only are they buying your work, but they’re sharing your work. Especially with this community is so focused on shopping small, I’ve never been to a city like it,” said Good.

