Advertisement

‘Operation Santa’ underway at US Postal Service

The countdown to Christmas has begun and ‘Operation Santa’ is underway at the U.S. Postal Service.
USPS
USPS(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The countdown to Christmas has begun and ‘Operation Santa’ is underway at the U.S. Postal Service.

The operation gives kids the opportunity to write into Santa with their wish list. “We have a team of wonderful people who take those letters and they take out any identifying information for these children and they upload these onto our virtual platform,” said USPS District Communications Specialist Nicole Hill.

Hill says the community can ‘adopt’ a kid’s wish-list.

“So you shop! You shop for that child, making sure that you’re looking at their list and trying to find the best gift for them,” said Hill.

After you select a letter, a barcode will be sent to your email that you present at the Postal Service when you’re ready to ship.

“It’s crazy times right now with the coronavirus, people are out of work, people are wondering you know how they’re going to make ends meet, so things are different, it’s a different world out there right now, so for a lot of families, Christmas may not be the same,” said Hill.

Operation Santa is a chance for anyone to give a gift to someone who may be in need this year.

“It’s a good way to give back to your community, give back to people in your state, give back to children and bring the magic to Christmas, under someone’s tree,” said Hill.

For the highest chances of having your letter ‘adopted’ the postal service recommends to have letters sent in by December 14.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

Electoral College Ballot
Historical Electoral College ballots looked different than their modern counterparts
And the higher terrain areas could see a little sleet or melty snow.
Staying cold through the week, with more light rain
As that storm makes more snow outside of our area
Getting some more rain Wednesday, as that storm makes more snow outside of our area
Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking.
Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking