Restrictions on some Kentucky businesses to ease Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the state’s restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses will be able to return to their previous capacity limits starting Monday, Dec. 14.

“When we talk about COVID being a fast-moving train, it doesn’t just immediately turn; you have to slow it down, stop it and turn it around. We still believe that’s what we’re seeing,” Beshear said.

The Democratic governor pointed toward the state’s test positivity rate as a “leading not a lagging” indicator that community spread is slowing, and urged businesses to reopen with a commitment to enforce social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve got to enforce that mask mandate, that’s the way we don’t have to take steps like this again,” he added.

Bars and restaurants will be able to open indoor dining at 50% capacity and continue curbside pickup, delivery, and outdoor dining. They must stop serving food at 11 p.m. and close by midnight. Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities will also be able to resume operations at 50% capacity.

Kentucky reported 4,324 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a record-high number of cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-eight more Kentuckians have been confirmed to have died because of the virus. Roughly 1,760 are hospitalized.

